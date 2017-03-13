Music Video Monday: Crown Vox

Jennifer Burris is back as Crown Vox, Memphis' gothic synth pop queen, with a world premiere! In "Ruler Of The Ball", she's taking drastic steps to maintain her hold on the realm—and some of the steps are backwards. Vox's spooky, atmospheric song was produced by Eliot Ives at Young Ave. Sound. The video was directed by Mitch Martin, and shot by Gabe DeCarlo in the Annesdale Mansion. Robert Fortner returns in his role as Vox's chief antagonist, a role he originated in last year's "No Loving But Yours" video, and this time he's brought along a squad of bannermen. I think I speak for all music video directors in saying that we hope to one day make something that needs Six Corolino's services as weapons master. So while we're waiting for the belated Game Of Thrones season premiere, here's four minutes of sinister, sword-wielding bliss.
