Big Movie Night In Memphis With Bowie At The Brooks and Sundance Winner The Russian Woodpecker at Ridgeway

You'll be loving Bowie as the alien in The Man Who Fell To Earth

Cinephiles looking for entertainment on hump night are in luck this Wednesday.At the Brooks Museum, Memphis underground filmmaker and Bowie scholar Mike McCarthy is presenting a night of art and film devoted to Ziggy Stardust. The main attraction is Nicholas Roeg's 1976 sci fi classic,. It's David Bowie's greatest film role, an inadvertent portrait of a man at the end of his rope. I've always thought the movie looked a little washed out, but as you can see from this trailer, the brand new 4K digital remastering has really brought out the subtleties in Roeg's color sense. An art making reception begins at 6 PM at the Brooks, with the film program, featuring McCarthy and U of M professor Virginia Soloman, staring at 7 PM.Across town at the Malco Ridgeway Grill, Indie Memphis' Wednesday film series presents this year's Sundance Grand Jury Prize winnerIt's an experimental documentary by Russian artist Fedor Alexandrovich, in which the filmmaker and crew explore mysteries of the former Soviet Union deep inside the Chernoybl Exclusion Zone. If that doesn't sound spooky enough for you, try this trailer on for size.The screening is at 7 PM at Malco Ridgeway.