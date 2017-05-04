Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Inaugurate The Resistance at Crosstown Arts

Posted By on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 1:21 PM

On January 20, 2017, Trump took office. The next day, January 21, was the biggest protest march in history.
click to enlarge itr.jpg
Memphis filmmaker Joann Self Selvidge was in Washington D.C. for the Women's March that day. Now, along with her partner from The Keepers documentary Sara Kaye Larson, photojournalist Yolanda M. James, and Amurica photographer Jamie Harmon, Selvidge has created a unique art and film exhibit dedicated to the legacy of the Woman's March and the urgency of keeping the movement going.

Inaugurate The Resistance will open tomorrow night, Friday, May 5, at Crosstown Arts. People are encouraged to bring their own signs from that or any other march to display on the exhibit's Community Wall. The centerpiece of the show will be a "visual tunnel", with video and images from the march projected into the 3D space to simulate the experience of marching with the huge crowds. You can also share your stories of resistance with the filmmakers in short interviews conducted from 5-6 PM on Friday and Monday and 11-2 on Saturday.

For more information, visit the show's website.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

