Music Video Monday: Snowglobe

Snowglobe's orchestral pop rock has long been one of Memphis' best exports. For the single from their self-titled 2016 album "We Were In Love", they found the perfect video collaborator in experimental filmmaker Ben Siler. The Memphis auteur has crafted a complex, heartfelt story of lost love and mental illness using subtle gesture and rapid fire editing.
The video stars Natalie Higdon, Savannah Bearden, Danny Bader, Kittie Walsh, Snowglobe's Jeff Hulett, Erica Qualy, and Inside Memphis Business Editor Jon Sparks, with editing by Laura Jean Hocking.
If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com