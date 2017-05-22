Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, May 22, 2017

Music Video Monday: Snowglobe

Today's Music Video Monday has a story to tell.
Snowglobe's orchestral pop rock has long been one of Memphis' best exports. For the single from their self-titled 2016 album "We Were In Love", they found the perfect video collaborator in experimental filmmaker Ben Siler. The Memphis auteur has crafted a complex, heartfelt story of lost love and mental illness using subtle gesture and rapid fire editing.

The video stars Natalie Higdon, Savannah Bearden, Danny Bader, Kittie Walsh, Snowglobe's Jeff Hulett, Erica Qualy, and Inside Memphis Business Editor Jon Sparks, with editing by Laura Jean Hocking.


