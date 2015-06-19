Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Fly On The Wall Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, June 19, 2015

Media

Guns & Money: Media Questions Gun Access, Takes Advertising Dollars

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2015 at 2:12 PM

By now you've probably seen this image.



click to enlarge chyp1n1usaamonh.jpg
If you haven't, yes. You're seeing things correctly. That's a sticker ad for a gun shop just above the Charleston Post and Courier's headline about the gun slaughter of nine innocents. It's a pretty tone deaf move on behalf of the paper.



Please understand. I get it. Newspapers have a lot of moving parts and sometimes you end up with unfortunate juxtapositions. Just last year a cover story I wrote about First Congo Church hit the streets with a fairly graphic ad sticker for picking up dog waste slapped on top. In spite of my best efforts to depict the congregation in a good light, I felt like I'd spread dog crap all over the sanctuary. I felt terrible but advertising money pays my mortgage, so I apologized to everybody, and moved on.



click to enlarge unnamed-2.jpg


Often — and for very good reasons— advertising and editorial departments stay out of each other's business. But this. This is different.  Every example of gun violence sells more guns. Big money. Plenty to spread around. And it's being spread around. At least the Commercial Appeal ...



click to enlarge img_1986_2_.jpg


... put their full page gun ad on page 13. 



click to enlarge img_1988.jpg

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments (12)

Showing 1-12 of 12

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 12

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

The Sex Issue 2017

The Sex Issue 2017

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation