WREG Reveals the Future of the Commercial Appeal

Do you want to hear a SCARY bedtime story? Do you want to know what the Commercial Appeal
will read like in the near apocalyptic future when everything is outsourced and copy is translated into a variety of Chinese dialects (for editing and fact check purposes) then translated back into English for print? Read this story
courtesy of WREG. A sample...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the case involving Elixabeth Blackwood were she was driving and left a motorcyclist on the road.
Her father Felix Blackwood has been arrested after Blackwood came clean to the investigators that her father was the one who did the hit and run.
Also too...
