Your Pesky Fly has received news from sources close to the STAX logo. Turns out, use of said logo (owned by Concord Music) on souvenir keychains stamped "Austin," and sold in the Texas capital's airport, is, in fact, a copyright infringement. The company that makes the abominations (and stores selling said abominations) will receive a cease and desist letter.You're still cool Austin. But you're not THAT cool.