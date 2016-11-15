Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Internet / Memphisness / Political Animals

"KKK More American than Obama" — Deputy Director of Finance for Shelby County Corrections.

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 10:52 AM

Phones are buzzing in the halls of Shelby Co. government this morning because of a Facebook post shared by David Barber, Deputy Director of Finance for the Shelby County Department of Corrections. According to the accompanying status, the KKK is more American than two-term US president Barack Obama. Get ready, this story's just starting to crank up, and will probably be everywhere, shortly.

Here's the offending post from Nov. 7.
click to enlarge 15078709_10101311611886150_7262644329191961604_n-1.jpg
Also, this.

15073508_10210928318782893_7016285397485041145_n.jpg
And, in case you're wondering who the guy is, it's all in his profile. 
15085704_10101311668832030_3564219020849923407_n-1.jpg

