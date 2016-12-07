Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Memphisness / Midtown is Midtown / Product Placement

Guyliner Jesus and St. Manbun Go to Cash Saver

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 7:17 PM

click to enlarge Blessed are the FLEEK!
  • Blessed are the FLEEK!
Surely somebody on your Christmas list will appreciate Guyliner Jesus and St. Manbun. Both action figures are currently available at the Midtown Cash Saver. You can buy them separately, but obviously they'll be a lot more fun as a set. Because you can pose them and make up stories and stuff.
screen_shot_2016-12-07_at_7.02.18_pm.png
GuyLinerJesus: 'Sup, Bunny, what brings you to the Cash Saver this blessed day?

screen_shot_2016-12-07_at_7.02.07_pm.png
St. ManBun: You know, just getting some Pledge and stuff to shine my bling. You?
screen_shot_2016-12-07_at_7.02.52_pm.png
GuyLiner Jesus:  Doubting Thomas wants to see some boob, check it out.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-07_at_7.03.15_pm.png

