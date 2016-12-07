Guyliner Jesus and St. Manbun Go to Cash Saver

click to enlarge Blessed are the FLEEK!

GuyLinerJesus: 'Sup, Bunny, what brings you to the Cash Saver this blessed day?



St. ManBun: You know, just getting some Pledge and stuff to shine my bling. You?

GuyLiner Jesus: Doubting Thomas wants to see some boob, check it out.

click to enlarge

Surely somebody on your Christmas list will appreciateandBoth action figures are currently available at the Midtown Cash Saver. You can buy them separately, but obviously they'll be a lot more fun as a set. Because you can pose them and make up stories and stuff.