Pooping With WMC's Andy Wise

To the female co-worker who was mad that the private bathroom was locked, trust me...I did you a favor. pic.twitter.com/r89zQiRbe2 — Andy Wise (@AndyWise5) January 4, 2017

If you're ripped off by someone you're 'having relations with,' don't ask me to "warn the city." He's your BF, not The Riddler. — Andy Wise (@AndyWise5) April 12, 2016

WMC consumer investigator Andy Wise is many things — a survivor ; a humanitarian ; and a Christian martyr . In addition to all of that, he's also an office pooper who knows how to deliver the "ew."At least, in another tweet, Mr. "On your side," finally answered a question I've been asking for a long time — What kind of crime won't WMC over-report and sensationalize?Unless, you know, he IS the Riddler...

