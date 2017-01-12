Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Cool Things / Memphisness / Popped Culture / Thoughtful Comment

Memphis Gets a Shout Out From Joss Whedon and a Beautiful Artist's Diary

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Thumbing through Twitter last night I noticed a tweet from Mr. Avengers director, Joss Whedon that read, "this THIS this." It linked to a graphic essay about the contemporary political landscape, and lessons that might be learned from Memphis. So I clicked.

You'll want to click too.

Artist Christopher Noxon wasn't prepared for what he found at the Civil Rights Museum and was moved to share his experience.

What happened on Mulberry St. was foundation-shaking. What's grown up in the shadow of tragedy contains a blueprint of dissent — a map to freedom.  

It's still inspiring people.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-12_at_12.32.45_pm.png

