Thumbing through Twitter last night I noticed a tweet from Mr. Avengers director, Joss Whedon that read, "this THIS this." It linked to a graphic essay about the contemporary political landscape, and lessons that might be learned from Memphis. So I clicked.
Memphis Gets a Shout Out From Joss Whedon and a Beautiful Artist's Diary
Posted By Chris Davis on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 12:47 PM
You'll want to click too.
Artist Christopher Noxon wasn't prepared for what he found at the Civil Rights Museum and was moved to share his experience.
What happened on Mulberry St. was foundation-shaking. What's grown up in the shadow of tragedy contains a blueprint of dissent — a map to freedom.
It's still inspiring people.