Magical people.

Fly on the Wall had to share this photo from a recent meeting of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, Ring 16 . Apparently everybody showed up with their very own copy of the Flyer from the week when clown/comedian/magician and all around entertainer Larry Clark was on the cover.I can't say for a fact that none of them disappeared later, or were used to pour milk into, or any of those other things magicians do. Magical either way.