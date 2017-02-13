Monday, February 13, 2017
Corker Describes Trump as a "Wrecking Ball"
Day Officially Ruined
Chris Davis
on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 11:28 AM
Yes, “Wrecking ball.” That’s the expression Tennessee Senator Bob Corker
used to describe President Donald Trump, in a recent interview
for Politico
. Corker’s intention was to describe the flailing President as a powerful leader wrestling with destructive foreign policy urges. He didn’t mean to make us all imagine what Trump might look like naked in a Miley Cyrus video
.
Thanks, Bob.
-
If that wasn't enough, Corker also wants to "massage" Trump's "nuggets." No, he actually said that.
