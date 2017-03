click to enlarge

Last week's issue of the alerted readers to Blood on the Dance Floor 5 at the Hard Rock Cafe. The annual event's a dance competition for serious Memphis Gangsta Walkers and Jookin enthusiasts. The name may sound a little edgy, but if you missed Friday's show, then you missed this fun family team-up.This video of Memphis being Memphis has been viewed more than 30,000 times since it posted to social media Saturday.