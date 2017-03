click to enlarge

Church signs are an endless source of joy. Summer Ave. is an endless source of joy. Church signs on Summer Ave. are, by definition, an endless source of joy squared.If your Pesky Fly is reading this one correctly, it's time to buy more peanut butter. Or tea biscuits. Or maybe just a nice jelly spoon.Or maybe they're just trying to turn us all on to this Classic Rock cover band from Ireland. Hard to tell.