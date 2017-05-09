CA Follies: Get It Together Gannett

click to enlarge
The Commercial Appeal
's lost its editor to St. Jude,
name brand staff to layoffs
, and its ability to prevent tiny, tragic errors. You know, like when you run an above the fold A-1 headline about a woman from "Columbia," who runs a Colombian diner, right next to a picture of the smiling subject wearing a correctly spelled Colombia t-shirt.
Seems like somebody was sipping too much juice down by the Bug Light Stage
this past weekend.
And here's a classic case of "don't know if they're coming or going" from Saturday's edition. Read the sub-headline, then read the opening paragraph. Then go ahead and cry in your cubicle a little. It's okay,
really it is.
click to enlarge