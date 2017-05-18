Bartender Turns Off TV During Band Set, World Ends

click to enlarge Kablooie

The world ended Wed, May 17, 2017 when Ima Moran, a part time bartender at Shenanigans accidentally turned off the TV while attempting to change channels.“I knew better,” Moran was quoted as saying as she fell deeper and deeper into the endless abyss. “Even though it seems like a distraction and a terrible discourtesy, you’re never, ever, ever supposed to turn the TV off while the band is playing. But I never dreamed something like this could happen.”Ike Anteven blames himself. “You know, I’m not all that into music,” he explained just before he froze to death. “I thought maybe Ima could see if there was a good game on or something. If I’d just been content reading the FOX news crawler, everything would be normal now and not, AAAARRRRRRGGGHHHH!”Edianna Crusier of the popular Dark Side band had a more positive spin on the situation. “I always said, just one time — just one goddamn time before I die — I wish they’d turn the TV off while we’re playing,” she said, slipping in and out of consciousness.Physics professor Barnaby Jones says nobody’s sure what kept the Earth from exploding when bands played in taverns and dance halls prior to the invention of the TV. “It’s a mystery,” he said as his head was sliced off in a sudden debris storm.Jesus it's getting cold. I...