Page-Turner: Bronte Becomes Booksellers Bistro

On Wednesday, December 14th at 4 p.m., The Booksellers at Laurelwood is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking its grand-reopening.

The bookstore has replaced the carpets, renovated the bathrooms, and expanded the children's section.

And the changes extend to the in-store cafe, which has ditched Bronte for a new name The Booksellers Bistro.

At lunch last week, I ordered the vegetarian chili.

A fine dish for chilly days — lots of beans, zucchini, rice. Not spicy at all. This is the entree size ($9.95), which is quite generous. A cup ($5.95) is actually bowl and would be plenty for a light lunch.

According to Booksellers Bistro general manager Debbie Durso, they have expanded their wine selection, with some nicer bottles priced in the $90 range.

In addition, Durso says the new menu offers a greater distinction between lunch and dinner, with the "5:00 and Later" section featuring more refined fare, such as the Merlot Duck ($19.95) and the chicken Piccata with Rosemary Polenta ($12.95).