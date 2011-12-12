Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, December 12, 2011

Page-Turner: Bronte Becomes Booksellers Bistro

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2011 at 4:48 PM

On Wednesday, December 14th at 4 p.m., The Booksellers at Laurelwood is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking its grand-reopening.

The bookstore has replaced the carpets, renovated the bathrooms, and expanded the children's section.

And the changes extend to the in-store cafe, which has ditched Bronte for a new name The Booksellers Bistro.

At lunch last week, I ordered the vegetarian chili.

vegchili.jpg

A fine dish for chilly days — lots of beans, zucchini, rice. Not spicy at all. This is the entree size ($9.95), which is quite generous. A cup ($5.95) is actually bowl and would be plenty for a light lunch.

According to Booksellers Bistro general manager Debbie Durso, they have expanded their wine selection, with some nicer bottles priced in the $90 range.

In addition, Durso says the new menu offers a greater distinction between lunch and dinner, with the "5:00 and Later" section featuring more refined fare, such as the Merlot Duck ($19.95) and the chicken Piccata with Rosemary Polenta ($12.95).

Email
Share

Comments (6)

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation