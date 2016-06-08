Cafe 1912 Tapas Wine Bar Now Open

The Cafe 1912 Tapas Wine Bar had a soft opening last Thursday.The new space occupies the south end of the building and seats about 40. Owner Glenn Hays says the goal is to serve authentic Spanish tapas. Dishes include a white bean salad, a caesar salad with apples, caprese salad, tortillas (one with tomatoes, anchovies, and olives, the other with chorizo), marinated olives, poached shrimp, pot de creme, spicy tuna, a ham plate, and more.Dishes are $6 each. Wine is $8 a glass, $30 for the bottle.Hays bought the space about a year ago, and decided to try tapas because he had enjoyed it during his trips to Spain."I thought it would be interesting to try something different," he says. "Plus, I'm 75. If I'm going to it, I better do it now."