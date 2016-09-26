Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Monday, September 26, 2016

How a Beer Becomes a Can: Memphis Made's Gonerfest XIII

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 10:53 AM


They made it. They canned it up. And you've been drinking the shit out of it. 

Gonerfest 13 starts Thursday. For the last two years Memphis Made has created a special beer for the festival and bottled it. 

This year, they went cans. It's better for the beer and all that but more than anything — it's in a can, that sweaty little booze bullet melting right there in your hand. Ah, yes.

The beer this year is a session IPA. IPA means it's (deliciously) bitter and this year's is pretty dry. "Session" means the beer is low alcohol. That means you can pound the hell out of 'em.

Gonerfest XIII (the name of the beer) is available in finer establishments all over town. 

(Music is "Rat King" by NOTS)

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-26_at_11.15.05_am.png
