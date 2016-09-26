Plans for Second Slider Inn Downtown

-
Justin Fox Burks
-
Aldo Dean
Aldo Dean confirmed plans for a second Slider Inn
in the South Main district.
Dean, who owns Slider Inn, Aldo's Pizza Pies, and Bardog Tavern, says he currently finalizing the purchase of a building at 363 Mulberry.
The building includes the bocce ball court, and Dean envisions the green space as outdoor seating, outdoor bar, and community gathering place.
"I've seen how that area has sprung to life," Dean of South Main. "I looking forward to getting involved and helping add to it."
Dean hopes to have the restaurant open by next spring.