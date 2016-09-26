Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, September 26, 2016

Plans for Second Slider Inn Downtown

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 2:00 PM

Aldo Dean - JUSTIN FOX BURKS
  • Justin Fox Burks
  • Aldo Dean


Aldo Dean confirmed plans for a second Slider Inn in the South Main district. 

Dean, who owns Slider Inn, Aldo's Pizza Pies, and Bardog Tavern, says he currently finalizing the purchase of a building at 363 Mulberry. 

The building includes the bocce ball court, and Dean envisions the green space as outdoor seating, outdoor bar, and community gathering place. 

"I've seen how that area has sprung to life," Dean of South Main. "I'm looking forward to getting involved and helping add to it."  

Dean hopes to have the restaurant open by next spring. 


