Wednesday, September 28, 2016
On the Scene at BreakFest
By Flyer Staff
The 2nd Annual BreakFest was held last Saturday, with multiple teams competing in the categories Best Bloody Mary, Breakfast Sandwich, Omelets, Bacon Lovers, Breakfast Sweets, and Anything Goes.
Proceeds from the event went to support the Urban Bicycle Food Ministry.
The winners in each category were:
Breakfast Sandwich
1st
Pirates of the Grillibbean, 2nd
Masters of Breakfast, 3rd
Squeal Street
Omelet
1st
Dos Eggys, 2nd
Pirates of the Grillibean, 3rd
Team Tart
Bacon Lovers
1st
Elevensies, 2nd
Team Tart, 3rd
Masters of Breakfast
Breakfast Sweets
1st
Team Tart, 2nd
Squeal Street, 3rd
Masters of Breakfast
Anything Goes
1st
Team Tart, 2nd
Masters of Breakfast, 3rd
Elevensies
