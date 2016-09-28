Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

On the Scene at BreakFest

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge img_1036.jpg


The 2nd Annual BreakFest was held last Saturday, with multiple teams competing in the categories Best Bloody Mary, Breakfast Sandwich, Omelets, Bacon Lovers, Breakfast Sweets, and Anything Goes.

Proceeds from the event went to support the Urban Bicycle Food Ministry.

The winners in each category were:

Breakfast Sandwich

1st Pirates of the Grillibbean, 2nd Masters of Breakfast, 3rd Squeal Street

Omelet

1st Dos Eggys, 2nd Pirates of the Grillibean, 3rd Team Tart

Bacon Lovers

1st Elevensies, 2nd Team Tart, 3rd Masters of Breakfast

Breakfast Sweets

1st Team Tart, 2nd Squeal Street, 3rd Masters of Breakfast

Anything Goes

1st Team Tart, 2nd Masters of Breakfast, 3rd Elevensies

Slideshow
BreakFest 2016
BreakFest 2016 BreakFest 2016 BreakFest 2016 BreakFest 2016 BreakFest 2016 BreakFest 2016 BreakFest 2016 BreakFest 2016

BreakFest 2016

It's a festival devoted to brunch. What's not to like? 

By Frank Chin

Click to View 41 slides


