On the Scene at BreakFest

The 2nd Annual BreakFest was held last Saturday, with multiple teams competing in the categories Best Bloody Mary, Breakfast Sandwich, Omelets, Bacon Lovers, Breakfast Sweets, and Anything Goes.Proceeds from the event went to support the Urban Bicycle Food Ministry.The winners in each category were:Breakfast SandwichPirates of the Grillibbean,Masters of Breakfast,Squeal StreetOmeletDos Eggys,Pirates of the Grillibean,Team TartBacon LoversElevensies,Team Tart,Masters of BreakfastBreakfast SweetsTeam Tart,Squeal Street,Masters of BreakfastAnything GoesTeam Tart,Masters of Breakfast,Elevensies