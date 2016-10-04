Imagine on the Move, other news

click to enlarge
Imagine Vegan Cafe
announced last week on its Facebook
page that it is moving from its current location in November to a new space very close to where Imagine originally opened.
The restaurant is moving east to 2158 Young in the same building where it opened, only a few doors down.
From the announcement:
We're hoping to be up and running in the new location the first part of November, but until then we are still in our current location. We ask for everyone's patience as we journey into this new adventure. Also, look for our Go Fund Me that will be starting soon to raise money for our very own SOFT SERVE VEGAN ICE CREAM MACHINE!!!!!! Yes, you heard right! We'll keep you all updated as we move along. Thank you!
• I sorta love hate Gilmore Girls
. I love any show I can bingewatch 8 million episodes in a row, but I sorta suspect Lorelei had a cocaine problem (don't @ me). Whatever ... the reboot is coming in November and in anticipation of that, on October 5th, starting at 7 a.m., Netflix is turning 200 cafes into a Luke's Diner for the day!
In Memphis, the locations are: both Tamp & Taps, City & State, and 387 Pantry.
• The annual Mid-South Great Steak Cook-off
is returning to Southland Gaming on October 15th. Participants compete in the categories Appetizer Challenge, People's Choice, Showmanship, and Steak Cook-off.
It's a lot of fun, and entertainment this year includes Ratt!
• Starting today Hard Rock Cafe is running a special, limited-time vegetarian menu
, and son, it looks goods.
It features Buffalo-style wings made from cauliflower, a ratatouille wrap, and a cauliflower burger with garlic, egg, goat cheese, oregano and breadcrumbs, topped with zucchini, squash, Monterey Jack cheese, arugula, tomato and garlic aioli, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Through the end of the month.
• Malco
Ridgeway Cinema Grill is hosting a fall-themed wine tasting with reds and whites on Thursday, October 13th, 6-7:30 p.m.
Animals from the Humane Society will be there and admission is $13.