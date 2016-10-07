Cozy Corner Set to Reopen Saturday

click to enlarge
Cozy Corner
is set to reopen in its original location tomorrow. It will be in a soft-opening phase for a two-week period, with a grand opening set tentatively for October 22nd.
Bobby Bradley, grandson of Cozy Corner matriarch Desiree Robinson, says they need the soft-opening time to work out the kinks.
Cozy Corner, at 745 N. Parkway, closed after a fire on January 8, 2015. In March of that year, the restaurant moved across the street to share space with Encore Cafe. It eventually took over the space.
Both Bradley and Robinson say they are excited to be back in the old space, though Robinson notes she's no longer involved in the day-to-day operations. Bradley and his mother run the show, and says Robinson, "I let them."