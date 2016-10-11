Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Cafe 1912 Tapas Wine Bar Changes Focus, etc.

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 4:00 PM

fullsizerender_3_.jpg


Cafe 1912 Tapas Wine Bar, an offshoot of Cafe 1912 which opened in early June, will change its name and focus starting next Tuesday, October 19th. 

Cafe 1912 Tapas Wine Bar, says owner Glenn Hays, "never had an identity." 

When the restaurant reopens on Tuesday, it will be Peabody Point Cafe. The menu will be composed of large dinner salads (nicoise, lyonnaise) and pasta dishes (lasagne, mac and cheese). There will be some dishes for children as well, says Hays. 

Prices run from $8-$10. 

The decor will remain the same. The cocktail list and wine list will be carried over from tapas bar as well. 

• October 17-21 is Memphis Seafood Week.

From the event page:

With October being National Seafood Month it was only right to highlight our seafood partner restaurants for Memphis Seafood Week 2016. Eating healthy is a good way to keep a healthy heart. The national non-profit, Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is doing its part by building a coalition of community leaders, restaurant owners, and other influencers that will help spread the message of the health benefits that come along with consuming seafood.

Participating restaurants include DejaVu, Sekisui, Flying Fish, Mardi Gras, and others. 

• The first-ever King Cotton Beans and Bluegrass Festival is this Sunday at the Landers Center, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It's a Ozark-themed festival with mountain music from Tennessee Ripple and bean-themed activities, including bean races (no clue!) and a bean bag toss. 

There will be a pinto-bean cooking contest and a cornbread cooking contest, as well. 

Benefiting Porter Leath. 


