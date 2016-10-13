Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Vegetarian Restaurant to Open in Crosstown, etc.

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 10:44 AM

screen_shot_2016-10-13_at_10.27.05_am.png


An all-organic vegetarian restaurant will open in the Crosstown Concourse, it was announced this morning. 

Mama Gaia ("Mother Earth") will feature pitas, quinoa bowls, salads, and soups as well as options for the kids. 

Cru and Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehlings, along with two partners, are opening the restaurant. Cru, a professionally trained chef, will lead the kitchen. 

Mama Gaia is guided by three principles: health consciousness, ethical obligation, and environmental stewardship. 

From the press release: 

“Our goal is to inspire people to be more conscious about what they are eating and encourage them to incorporate high-quality, organic foods into their regular diet to promote healthy living and a sustainable environment,” Philipp said. “Right now, we are focusing all our efforts on building our brand with this Crosstown location, but we hope to make it an emerging trend for future generations.”
* Petra Cafe is joining the Highland Strip at 547 S. Highland, with an opening date set for early 2017. 

• The Flyer's Crafts and Drafts is returning November 12th at Crosstown Arts. 

As the name suggests, there will be lots of crafts and beer. This is a fun one, folks. 

Tags: , , ,

