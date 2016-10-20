Crosstown Arts to Open Cafe

Crosstown Arts will operate a plant-based cafe featuring innovative, health-conscious, and affordable meals inside its contemporary arts center inside Crosstown Concourse. Scheduled to open in the summer of 2017, the cafe will prepare meals for both Crosstown Arts’ multidisciplinary artist residency program and the general public.By my count, this is the sixth food or drink venue scheduled to open in the Crosstown Concourse.
Rather than feature a fixed menu, the cafe’s chef will offer a flexible, simple menu for each meal of the day (breakfast, lunch, and dinner), depending on what is in season and available from local growers. Menus will be posted weekly each Sunday.
The cafe will provide daily meals to Crosstown Arts’ resident artists, who will dine, family-style, at a communal table inside the cafe, but the general public are also invited to dine in. The cafe will be open Monday through Friday and for brunch on Saturday. It will be closed on Saturday evenings and all day on Sunday.
