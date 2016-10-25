Nacho Ordinary Coffee, etc.

Gary Cluck traveled a lot for his job, and while on the road, he got hooked on good coffee. He joined some clubs, took some classes. Then, he bought his own roaster. He began giving away bags to family and friends, who urged him, "You need to get this to people," he says.
And so he did. He recently launched Nacho Ordinary Coffee
, which sells small-batch coffees online for about $14 per bag.
Nacho is the family dog. "She's such a sweetheart," Cluck says. "She's not your typical chihuahua."
Cluck says the coffees he offers tend to be medium roast. He will typically offer two coffees from two different countries and never blends.
• Barbecue champ Melissa Cookston is opening a steakhouse in Southaven, Steaks by Melissa
.
* Downtown Dining Week
is set for November 7-13.
• Jeff Johnson's Green Room is holding its first pop-up restaurant this weekend. Chef Daniele Zucca will lead the meal. Dinner includes Lasagna Alla Bolognese and pumpkin ravioli in brown butter. Details here
.
• Pimento's Kitchen and Market
is set to open at 6450 Poplar on Wednesday. This is a sister restaurant of Holiday Ham and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.