A Chubby Vegetarian Dinner Party

Last Saturday, I invited Flyer friends Amy Lawrence and Justin Fox Burks, aka the Chubby Vegetarian
, to dinner. Pam and Bianca were there too.
The plan was that I would cook from TCV's newest cookbook, The Chubby Vegetarian
. (I was later told that cooking for the cookbook author from the cookbook author's cookbook is weird for the cookbook author, so don't do this.)
For starters, the Figs in a Blanket (along with some vegan pigs in a blanket for Bianca).
click to enlarge
Made with figs, cheese, walnuts, and crescent rolls. This was maybe my favorite dish ... sweet, salty, crunchy, cheesy and easy to put together. A surprise!
Next up, the Bagna Cauda Smashed Chickpea Dip ...
click to enlarge
Ain't gonna lie, I just googled "Bagna Cauda," which means hot bath. I think that's in reference to the wine it's cooked in? Also, very good. I made this early in the day and put it in the fridge. I'm wondering, if it might have been even better warm.
This is the Fresh Cucumber Noodles with Cashews and Mints. Light and refreshing. The noodles are made in a zoodler or whatever those things are called.
click to enlarge
This is the main event ... the Italian-style Eggplant Sausages.
click to enlarge
These are made with peeled Japanese eggplants that are marinated, put on a grill pan, and topped with sauteed potatoes and onions and peppers. Oh boy!
One thing I began to appreciate as I was putting all this stuff together is how very artful TCV is with spices. Everything smelled so good even before it hit the stove and no being pummeled with cumin.
Finally, the Frozen Peanut Butter and Banana Pie ...
click to enlarge
This is speckled with dates and has a peanut crust. This one is quick and easy to put together.
I consider myself to be a mostly-okay, sometimes disappointing, sometimes pan-ruining cook, but I wasn't intimidated in the least by these approachable dishes.
TCV is having a booksigning Thursday, October 27th at 6:30 p.m. There will be snacks, so I suggest y'all go. And I suggest you pick up the book.
There's also a book release party at the Second Line on November 6, 5-7:30 p.m.