Tuesday, November 1, 2016

A Sneak Peek at the New Union Kroger

Dozens of workers buzzed around the Kroger's new store on Union Tuesday morning, readying the store for its official opening on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The new store will have a Corky's BBQ, Murray's Cheese Shop, a New-York-style sandwich shop, a Pan Asian Sushi Bar, a juice bar, pharmacy, a growler station, Starbucks, and more.

Gone are the days of squeezing through those narrow aisles. The new store is about 60,00 square feet, nearly double the size of the previous Union Kroger. Also, Kroger expanded its parking lot, situated just east of the store's front door.

