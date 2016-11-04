PizzaRev Opening in Memphis

click to enlarge
PizzaRev
, a craft your own pizza franchise, will open its first location in December in East Memphis.
Two more, both on Germantown Parkway, will open in early 2017.
These locations will be owned by Robby Stewart and Andres Bolivar, who own the area Steak 'n Shake.
According to Stewart, whose Southern Restaurant Holdings runs several franchises in Tennessee and Georgia, they were looking to branch out with another brand. They had the burgers and pizza made sense. They also considered Mexican franchises and other pizza restaurants before deciding on Pizza Rev.
"We liked what we saw," says Stewart of PizzaRev.
PizzaRev was founded in Los Angeles in 2012. It has since expanded to 150 franchises.
One of the draws of Pizza Rev, Stewart says, is its potential for a national footprint. Others include the restaurant's commitment to organic ingredients and the build-your-own approach.
click to enlarge
Stewart says the build-your-own concept isn't a trend but a change in the restaurant industry. It makes the experience interactive for the customer, he adds, noting that a diner could build a pizza that is 700 calories if he so desired, making a healthier choice as well.
While Stewart is confident in PizzaRev, he says the decision to open three locations quickly was about real estate.
"In my business, some [restaurants] do well, some don't. If we find the best space, we'll go ahead. We do not bypass great real estate."