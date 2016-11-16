Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Schweinehaus Changes Focus to Barbecue

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge germanmainsm.jpg

Schweinehaus is now Schweinehaus BBQ.

The changeover in menu from German-fare to full-on barbecue began two weeks ago, says owner David Walker.

"German food was a tough sell," Walker says. "And to be honest, it wasn't a passion of mine. Barbecue is."

For a more barbecue ambience, Walker says they're bringing in neon signs, maybe some decorative pigs. But the place will still be a German beer hall. "It fits pretty well, believe or not," he says.

As for the menu, Walker says Sweinehaus' ribs "stack up to some of the best in the city." They offer pulled pork and chicken, brisket, and smoked turkey breasts. German holdovers include the pretzels and the chicken schnitzel.

Related Locations

