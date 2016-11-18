Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, November 18, 2016

Raiford's Being Refurbished into Restaurant

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 2:05 PM

fullsizerender_28_.jpg


Raiford's Hollywood Disco is being transformed into a restaurant space.

The inside is being totally gutted. Three levels of ceilings have been removed. Sheetrock walls have been removed to unveil windows that have then been replaced.

fullsizerender_27_.jpg

fullsizerender_26_.jpg
The plumbing will be replaced and the patio will be enclosed.

The project is set to be finished by February and the property is being leased by Loeb.

