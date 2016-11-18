Friday, November 18, 2016
Raiford's Being Refurbished into Restaurant
By Susan Ellis
on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 2:05 PM
Raiford's Hollywood Disco is being transformed into a restaurant space.
The inside is being totally gutted. Three levels of ceilings have been removed. Sheetrock walls have been removed to unveil windows that have then been replaced.
The plumbing will be replaced and the patio will be enclosed.
The project is set to be finished by February and the property is being leased by Loeb.
