Kooky Canuck's New Digs, etc.

click to enlarge
A quick round-up ...
• Kooky Canuck
opens its new downtown location today at 5 p.m. The downtown location will be open for Thanksgiving, fyi.
• 148 North
on the Collierville town square is now open.
• Ghost River Brewing is hosting brunch on Sunday
. On the menu: Bloody Beer, their take on the Bloody Mary, and Vice Mosa, a mimosa made with Ghost River's Memphis Vice beer.
• Le Jardin
, a new gourmet take-out place from Karen Roth, will have a grand opening next Thursday, December 1st.