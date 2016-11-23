Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Kooky Canuck's New Digs, etc.

A quick round-up ...

Kooky Canuck opens its new downtown location today at 5 p.m. The downtown location will be open for Thanksgiving, fyi.

148 North on the Collierville town square is now open.

Ghost River Brewing is hosting brunch on Sunday. On the menu: Bloody Beer, their take on the Bloody Mary, and Vice Mosa, a mimosa made with Ghost River's Memphis Vice beer.

Le Jardin, a new gourmet take-out place from Karen Roth, will have a grand opening next Thursday, December 1st.


