Bari's Speakeasy Bar Opens this Weekend
By Susan Ellis
Bari Ristorante e Enoteca
will open a new second-floor bar to the public this weekend.
It's a speakeasy called Dodici. The name means "12," a nod to how many the bar seats. Seating is first-come, first-serve.
Vincent Hale will man the bar, and there will be craft cocktails and nicer bottles of wine.
Dodici is open Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. The bar can be rented out for private parties.
