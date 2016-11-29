Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Bari's Speakeasy Bar Opens this Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 4:23 PM

Bari Ristorante e Enoteca will open a new second-floor bar to the public this weekend.

It's a speakeasy called Dodici. The name means "12," a nod to how many the bar seats. Seating is first-come, first-serve.

Vincent Hale will man the bar, and there will be craft cocktails and nicer bottles of wine.

Dodici is open Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. The bar can be rented out for private parties.


