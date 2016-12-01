Long Road Cider Opening this Weekend

click to enlarge
Scott Patterson worked in marketing. Then he decided he didn't want to work behind a desk for the rest of his life. He had done some home beer brewing and had branched off into making cider.
All of this to say that that long road has led to Long Road Cider Co.
, which is holding its grand opening
this weekend.
The cidery is located in Barretville, about half an hour away, near Millington.
Long Road sells small-batch ciders. Patterson describes them as dryer than what one might associate with a hard cider like Mike's or Angry Orchard. And, he likes to experiment with ingredients. He's used persimmons, muscadines, peaches, pears, and apricots.
There's the Rhonissippi, which uses cotes du Rhone wine yeast, and the Ginger Was Hot! (a Gilligan's Island reference) with ginger root. Patterson ferments some of his ciders in bourbon barrels, others he finishes off in the bottle, known as the Methode Champenoise.
Long Road offers non-alcoholic ciders as well, including a holiday spice cider.
Patterson says that brewing beer is "proactive," while making cider is reactive. Fermentation can take a lot of time — three months to complete 50 gallons, according to Patterson.
Long Road Cider is available on tap at Miss Cordelia's, the Rec Room, Cash Saver, and Lucchesi's Beer Garden.
The grand opening is Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. Expect cider-iffic shandys, cocktails, and sangrias.
Cider is available in both kegs and bottles. Long Road will be open Thursday and Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m., with dock sales Monday through Wednesday (call first: 352-0962).
