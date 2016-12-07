Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Cosmic Coconut "Evolving" into City Silo
By Susan Ellis
on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 3:18 PM
A press release was issued today that the space that once housed Cosmic Coconut in East Memphis will now be a new restaurant called City Silo Table & Pantry
The restaurant is set to open January 14th.
From the release:
City Silo Table & Pantry will offer re-imagined comfort food and drinks that replicate familiar textures and flavors with wholesome, clean ingredients. Blending characteristics from traditional dining concepts – the café and market, the juice stand, the coffee house and the bistro – City Silo’s modern, light and airy space will serve as a spot to gather, to grab quick takeaway or to sit and enjoy.
“Cosmic Coconut evolved into City Silo,” said Scott Tashie, Owner of City Silo, I Love Juice Bar in Midtown and the future I Love Juice Bar in Crosstown. “Cosmic Coconut created the need and expectation for creative, clean eating in Memphis. City Silo expands on that expectation and will offer all the favorites of its predecessor with the addition of egg, dairy and chicken options to create a more inclusive experience.”
But, says a rep, don't count out Cosmic Coconut just yet. The Cosmic Coconut truck is going on hiatus through the winter but may return, and "there will be pops / references to Cosmic Coconut included in City Silo."
Cosmic Coconut originally opened in 2011 and was an all-vegan juice bar with a small food menu.
Scott Tashie, along with partners (including the ubiquitous Taylor Berger), took over in 2012. Tashie opened Memphis' first I Love Juice Bar in 2015. A second I Love Juice Bar is set to open next year in the new Crosstown Concourse.
Full release below:
Introducing City Silo Table & Pantry,
Located in the Former Cosmic Coconut Space
City Silo will host its grand opening on Saturday, January 14th, 2017.
Located in the former Cosmic Coconut space plus the adjacent unit, City Silo will encompass a total 2600 square feet, feature a full kitchen and provide a seating capacity of close to 50. Striving to create an inclusive dining experience that appeals to different tastes and diet needs, City Silo will now offer egg, dairy and humanely-raised chicken options while continuing to offer an extensive plant-based menu.
“Cosmic Coconut evolved into City Silo,” said Scott Tashie, Owner of City Silo, I Love Juice Bar in Midtown and the future I Love Juice Bar in Crosstown. “Cosmic Coconut created the need and expectation for creative, clean eating in Memphis. City Silo expands on that expectation and will offer all the favorites of its predecessor with the addition of egg, dairy and chicken options to create a more inclusive experience.”
Anchored by a 10-foot farm table, City Silo lives in a sunshine-filled space with whitewashed and herringboned-inspired, wood paneled walls that create a welcoming, yet stylish environment. Custom, bar tops and tables made with Woodland tree products paired with sleek, metal seating combines industrial rustic and mid-century influences for a signature design. Coolers with grab-and-go, plus a retail area with small batch chocolates, jams, fermented vegetables, organic pastas, flours and grains will pay homage to European-style markets. City Silo will be overwhelmingly organic and local whenever possible.
Executive Chef, Will Byrd developed the menu in conjunction with Tashie. Breakfast, snacks, salads, sandwiches, grain bowls/wraps, and build-your-own burgers will comprise the menu. A kids' menu will also be available. Additionally, City Silo will feature many exclusive drink options: kombucha via kegs for kombucha cocktails; superfood wellness lattes; familiar fresh, cold-pressed juices and smoothies; a creative coffee / espresso menu and beer / wine starting later in 2017. Juice cleanses will continue to be offered. Prices range from $6 - $15.
City Silo Table & Pantry is located at 5101 Sanderlin Center and phone is: 901.729.7687. It will be open Monday – Saturday, 7am to 8pm, starting January 14, 2017.
