Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Friday, December 23, 2016

Now Open: Cafe 7/24

Posted By on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge cafeinterior.jpg

Cafe 7/24 opened at 94. S. Front last Sunday.

Charisse Gooden is the manager. Her sister Shan, who works as a teacher in Brooklyn, is the owner. Dad and brother work the kitchen.

But Cafe 7/24 is all about mom. Gooden explains, saying that customers mistakenly see the name and think the restaurant's open 24/7. The name refers to the birthday of their mother, who passed away last year.

"She was a super ambitious go-getter type," Gooden says. "We referred to her as the boss."

Gooden and her sister decided they wanted to do something, be bosses. "We were going to do something to honor her," Gooden says.

click to enlarge ribs_fries.jpg
click to enlarge slaw_beans.jpg

Cafe 7/24, which stretches three levels and has two bars, serves Southern food — catfish, fried chicken, ribs, mac and cheese, etc. Gooden says they're currently working on adding desserts and more vegetarian fare.

Gooden's mother was a principal, her sisters teachers. Gooden's background is in health care, and dad was a fire chief. So what led them to a restaurant?

"It really starts with my dad," she says. "Everyone knows how well firemen can cook." When her dad retired, he started smoking hams and turkeys for the holidays. It's something, Gooden says, he really enjoys.

Cafe 7/24 currently serves lunch and will expand its hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting January 2nd.

click to enlarge cafe7_24menu.jpg

Images Cafe 7/27 Facebook

Tags: ,

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation