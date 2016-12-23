Now Open: Cafe 7/24

click to enlarge
Cafe 7/24
opened at 94. S. Front last Sunday.
Charisse Gooden is the manager. Her sister Shan, who works as a teacher in Brooklyn, is the owner. Dad and brother work the kitchen.
But Cafe 7/24 is all about mom. Gooden explains, saying that customers mistakenly see the name and think the restaurant's open 24/7. The name refers to the birthday of their mother, who passed away last year.
"She was a super ambitious go-getter type," Gooden says. "We referred to her as the boss."
Gooden and her sister decided they wanted to do something, be bosses. "We were going to do something to honor her," Gooden says.
Cafe 7/24, which stretches three levels and has two bars, serves Southern food — catfish, fried chicken, ribs, mac and cheese, etc. Gooden says they're currently working on adding desserts and more vegetarian fare.
Gooden's mother was a principal, her sisters teachers. Gooden's background is in health care, and dad was a fire chief. So what led them to a restaurant?
"It really starts with my dad," she says. "Everyone knows how well firemen can cook." When her dad retired, he started smoking hams and turkeys for the holidays. It's something, Gooden says, he really enjoys.
Cafe 7/24 currently serves lunch and will expand its hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting January 2nd.
Images Cafe 7/27 Facebook