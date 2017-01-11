Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Oshi to Rebrand

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 11:17 AM

Oshi closed yesterday and will reopen in the spring as a new concept, according to owner Jeff Johnson.

Johnson says he's excited about the move, but won't go into too many details until everything is "on paper."

Johnson will say that he and Farmhouse Marketing started with several ideas for the space and have narrowed it down to one. He says he sees it as a casual place with counter service and grab-and-go.

Johnson wants something "good for downtown," something with "expanded offerings," and not just burgers, which are plentiful downtown.

But don't count Oshi out yet. "We love the concept of Oshi — the design, the menu," Johnson says. They are considering a move. "Out East might work better."

