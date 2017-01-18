Cafe Brooks Debuts, etc.

• Cafe Brooks by Paradox
, at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, opened today.
The cafe is in the space that was once the gift shop. The old Brushmark is now a gallery.
Brooks partnered with Paradox Catering for the venture. Paradox includes chefs Jimmy Gentry and Jessica Lambert.
The menu is aimed for at the patron looking for a quick bite in order to get back to absorbing all the Brooks' art. There is a selection of salads and sandwiches, plus pastries and coffees. Prices top out at $12.
• The first local PizzaRev
is set to open next Thursday, January 26th.
The restaurant, at 6450 Poplar near International Paper, is an artisan build-your-own pizza place.
And and and ... according to a press release from PizzaRev, it will be the first place in the city with a iPourIt system, which is self-serve beer (!).
The demo the system, PizzaRev is hosting an event on Saturday, January 28th, 5 to 10 p.m. Guests (21 and older) will receive a free pizza with the purchase of a 16-ounce beer.
• The owners of Sports Junction have finally unveiled its new name: Growlers
.
• A permit has been pulled for Philippine Restaurant on Germantown Parkway.