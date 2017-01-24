Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

New MemPops Store in Crosstown

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 2:05 PM

img_6149.jpg

Here's some yay! news: MemPops' owner Chris Taylor confirmed today that he will be opening a second store in the Crosstown Concourse.

MemPops has been throwing out hints via social media for the past couple days.

screen_shot_2017-01-24_at_1.46.28_pm.png

Taylor says the store will be near the loading dock by Mama Gaia. At 650 square feet, this location will be smaller than the one out east, but Crosstown will serve as a MemPops central of sorts — all popsicles for both locations will be made in the Church Health Center kitchen.

Late last year, Todd Richardson of the Crosstown Concourse told the Flyer that they were in talks to bring in an ice cream place. Taylor says MemPops is not what Richardson was referring to.

Taylor says he approached Crosstown with the idea. "I live like two blocks away," he says. "I always thought MemPops would work [in Crosstown]."

Taylor says the Crosstown location will serve all MemPops staples, but he doesn't count out creating Crosstown-specific pops. He's shooting for an April opening.


Tags: , ,

Email
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation