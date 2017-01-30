On the Scene at Soup Sunday

click to enlarge

Youth Villages held its popular annual fund-raiser Soup Sunday this past weekend, drawing roughly 2,000 to the FedExForum.Babalu took home the prize for Best Soup, while Nothing Bundt Cakes nabbed Best Dessert. All winners listed below.Best Gumboeighty3⁃lelvin's eighty3 GumboBest BreadThe Peabody Memphis "Ducks out of Water"⁃House Made Cheesy CornbreadBest SoupBabalu Tacos and Tapas⁃Chicken Tortilla SoupBest DessertNothing Bundt Cakes⁃Assorted BundtinisBest Specialty ItemHope Church Memphis⁃Pimento Cheese with CrackersSouper Spirit AwardA Moveable Feast & HOG WILD Catering Companies⁃Chicken and Waffle Fritter with North Memphis White SauceVIP Best PresentationTuscany Italian EateryVIP Best OverallNothing Bundt CakesVIP SoupTuscany Italian Eatery-Tomato Bisque SoupVIP DessertRizzo's Diner-Blueberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding