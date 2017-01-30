Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, January 30, 2017

On the Scene at Soup Sunday

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 2:15 PM

Youth Villages held its popular annual fund-raiser Soup Sunday this past weekend, drawing roughly 2,000 to the FedExForum.

Babalu took home the prize for Best Soup, while Nothing Bundt Cakes nabbed Best Dessert. All winners listed below.

Soup Sunday Winners 2017

Best Gumbo
eighty3
⁃lelvin's eighty3 Gumbo

Best Bread
The Peabody Memphis "Ducks out of Water"
⁃House Made Cheesy Cornbread

Best Soup
Babalu Tacos and Tapas
⁃Chicken Tortilla Soup

Best Dessert
Nothing Bundt Cakes
⁃Assorted Bundtinis

Best Specialty Item
Hope Church Memphis
⁃Pimento Cheese with Crackers

Souper Spirit Award
A Moveable Feast & HOG WILD Catering Companies
⁃Chicken and Waffle Fritter with North Memphis White Sauce

VIP Best Presentation
Tuscany Italian Eatery

VIP Best Overall
Nothing Bundt Cakes

VIP Soup
Tuscany Italian Eatery
-Tomato Bisque Soup

VIP Dessert
Rizzo's Diner
-Blueberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding



Slideshow
2017 Soup Sunday
By Frank Chin

