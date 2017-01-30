Monday, January 30, 2017
On the Scene at Soup Sunday
By Susan Ellis
on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 2:15 PM
Youth Villages held its popular annual fund-raiser Soup Sunday this past weekend, drawing roughly 2,000 to the FedExForum.
Babalu took home the prize for Best Soup, while Nothing Bundt Cakes nabbed Best Dessert. All winners listed below.
Soup Sunday Winners 2017
Best Gumbo
eighty3
⁃lelvin's eighty3 Gumbo
Best Bread
The Peabody Memphis "Ducks out of Water"
⁃House Made Cheesy Cornbread
Best Soup
Babalu Tacos and Tapas
⁃Chicken Tortilla Soup
Best Dessert
Nothing Bundt Cakes
⁃Assorted Bundtinis
Best Specialty Item
Hope Church Memphis
⁃Pimento Cheese with Crackers
Souper Spirit Award
A Moveable Feast & HOG WILD Catering Companies
⁃Chicken and Waffle Fritter with North Memphis White Sauce
VIP Best Presentation
Tuscany Italian Eatery
VIP Best Overall
Nothing Bundt Cakes
VIP Soup
Tuscany Italian Eatery
-Tomato Bisque Soup
VIP Dessert
Rizzo's Diner
-Blueberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding
