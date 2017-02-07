Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Curb Market Moving On, Hattie B's Moving In?

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge 12105863_483729278475692_3523394216545452780_n.jpg


Manager Pamela Rains confirmed this morning that Curb Market on Cooper will be be closing on Sunday, February 12th. The market is preparing for its move to the Crosstown Concourse.

Curb Market opened in March of last year and has specialized in local goods.

Rains says they're currently having a moving sale and are hoping to be open in Crosstown by April.

Word is that Hattie B's, the famed Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant, is moving in.

In related news, David Scott of Dave's Bagels, which were sold at Curb, announced on Instagram and Facebook that he's secured another space and will make an official announcement later this week.



