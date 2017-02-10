Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017

The Vault Going in Double J Space

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge vault.jpg

A new restaurant/bar called the Vault will open in the space previously occupied by Double J Smokehouse on GE Patterson downtown.

The Vault will be run by Duncan Aiken, John Kalb, Tyson Bridge, and Michael O'Mell. The name is a nod to the building once being a bank, and, yep, there is a vault inside.

If the Aiken name seems familiar, it is: Aiken ran two pizza places in Midtown called Overton Park Pizza Stone and Skunx.

Aiken says the menu is "everything from my vault." It's an eclectic mix of Creole and Italian and this and that. Expect fresh oysters from the East Coast, crab cakes, jambalaya, and, of course, pizza. Aiken says they're planning on doing $10 express lunches.

Aiken describes the Vault as an upscale bar. Everything's been renovated. There are two granite bars in the two-level space. They'll have a cold rail on one of the bars, which develops frost and keeps drinks icy cold. It will seat about 130.

There will also be 26 TVs. But, Aiken says, the Vault is no sports bar. Instead, each booth will have its own TV, which can be controlled by the patron.


They hope to be open as early as March 1st.



Tags: , ,

Email
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation