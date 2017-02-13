Area 51 Ice Cream Coming to Crosstown

click to enlarge
Area 51
, the ice cream shop based in Hernando, announced today that it will open a second location in the Crosstown Concourse.
Here's the press release:
Area 51 ice cream, a leading maker of luxury hand-made artisan ice creams and sorbet today announced it will be expanding to Crosstown Concourse in Memphis, TN. The company, which prides itself on crafting unique one-of-a-kind ice creams, will open a new shop in conjunction with the Crosstown Concourse opening celebration on May 13th, 2017!
"We are thrilled to be a part of such a unique and historic project in the city," says owner of Area 51 ice cream, Steve Cubbage. “Once we had our initial meeting with Todd Richardson, we knew that we wanted to be a part of this project. Our core mission and Crosstown's mission were perfectly aligned.”
Area 51 ice cream has been producing hand-crafted ice cream and sorbet for North Mississippi clientele since May 2014. Made from scratch daily in Hernando, MS, they truly believe that the best ingredients make the best ice cream. That’s why theirs is always made with natural, in-season produce and ingredients. They work closely with other small local businesses, and frequent the Hernando Farmer’s Market, to make sure their ice cream is always the freshest, and will help to benefit the community.
"Our passion for ice cream started from childhood, when a sweet scoop could make the rest of the world melt away. We want to bring that same joy to our customers, every time they get a taste of our rich, specialty ice cream." says owner Karin Cubbage.