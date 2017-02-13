Lisa's Lunchbox to Go in Tuscany Space, etc.

Lisa's Lunchbox
-
John Klyce Minervini
-
Lisa Clay Getske
will move into the Tuscany Italian Eatery space on Front street. Owner Lisa Clay Getske says they were seriously pursuing the Front Street Deli spot, but things didn't work out.
"Everything happens for a reason," says Getske, noting that the Tuscany space seems like a better fit. The Front Street Deli is so small that Getske was concerned that much of the food would have to be made off-site. The Tuscany space will accommodate the full Lunchbox menu, including panini and cold sandwiches and smoothies. They plan to offer frozen dinners for take-away as well.
They are shooting for a March 1st opening to coincide with the 10th birthday of the original Lisa's Lunchbox in East Memphis.
• Old Dominick Distillery
began filling whiskey barrels last week.
click to enlarge
From the press release:
Old Dominick Distillery is pleased to announce that it started filling whiskey barrels with its carefully crafted Memphis TN Whiskey.
Old Dominick Whiskey was a known label from 1866 until prohibition. The D. Canale family has now restored this 150 year-old family business into a full service grain-to-glass spirits distillery.
In the last few days, Alex Castle, head distiller and her team distilled whiskey made from their own mash, from grains milled, cooked, malted and fermented all in house. They put it through the mandatory TN whiskey maple charcoal filter and it was time to start filling the whiskey oak barrels.
It felt like a historical moment for the Canale family and the Old Dominick team.
“It is an exciting day for our company, and fitting that we are aging Old Dominick Whiskies for the first time since Tennessee Prohibition forced us to stop precisely 100 years ago in 1917.” Said Chris Canale, Old Dominick Distillery owner and great-great grandson of Domenico Canale, founder of the Old Dominick Brand.
Beyond bringing true craft production to Downtown, Old Dominick Distillery will welcome guests for tours, tastings, events, and retail spirits sales. Old Dominick opens this year, in the spring.
Old Dominick is shooting for a spring opening. According to a rep, vodkas and a bourbon base heritage drink will be released when they open their doors and will be available at liquor stores and bars. The whiskey will take three or four years to age.
• Burgerim
, the Israeli franchise, is now open on Highland Strip. They offer mini burgers in duos, trios, or party boxes. Options include wagyu beef, lamb, turkey, veggie, and chicken.
• I tagged along to this tasting
at City Silo Table & Pantry
.
click to enlarge
Highlights include the Foxy BBQ, a dish inspired by Flyer friends The Chubby Vegetarian. This is a BBQ sandwich made with spaghetti squash. The barbecue sauce, made for City Silo by the Rendezvous, is a perfect accent — not too sweet with just the right kick of spice. Great bun, too.
More thumbs ups: Buffalo Tempeh + Sesame Cauliflower Wrap, the cauliflower wings, and the Matcha, Matcha, Matcha Wellness Latte.
For those vegans and vegetarians who are bummed that City Silo has veered from its Cosmic Coconut roots and is serving eggs and chicken, take heart: The menu at City Silo is, by far, mostly vegan, more extensive than Cosmic Coconut's, and is thoughtful and inventive.