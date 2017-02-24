The Beer Bracket Challenge heads to the Round of 8

click to enlarge

We are down to the Elite 8 (Can we use that without getting sued? Guess we’ll find out.) in our 2017 Beer Bracket Challenge.Hundreds of votes have been cast in the Challenge, hosted by the beer-thirsty folks at theand graciously sponsored by the beer-friendly folks at Aldo’s Pizza Pies.The Challenge started with 16 beers when voting opened on Wednesday. Those two days saw voting on light beers, dark beers, IPAs, and seaosnals from Ghost River, Memphis Made, High Cotton, and Wiseacre.Match-ups in the categories were picked out of a hat (my Bass Pro drinking hat), by me, wearing a tie (my tie) over my eyes, at Aldo’s Downtown, drinking a beer (a Southern Prohibition Crowd Control IPA), on Facebook Live.There’s no doubt that Wiseacre and Ghost River have emerged as powerhouses in our Challenge. Their beers represent seven of the remaining eight slots left on our bracket. Plaid Attack, from Memphis Made, is the only beer not from Ghost River or Wiseacre that’s left.Its unclear how the two breweries have dominated. Their size may dictate their fanbase. Or, have the breweries ignited their fans to log in and mash their buttons?Voting is going RIGHT NOW and those votes will determine what beers move on the Final Four (Again, sued?). That’s exciting here because our Final Four will be the winners of their respective categories.That is, after the votes are tallied, we’ll know what out readers think is the best light beer, dark beer, IPA, and seasonal beer from our Big Four breweries.So, look, it’s so nice out today and tomorrow the high is going to be, like, 50. I’m not much on giving advice but here’s some: Take off early, find a patio, grab a local beer, pull up our Challenge, and vote for your favorites! (I promise we won’t tell your boss.)Point your browser back here Monday for an update on our Challenge and see who made our Final Four!