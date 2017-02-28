Two Beers From One Brewery Are Finalists for our Beer Bracket Challenge

click to enlarge
Two beers. One brewery.
That's how it shook out in the Memphis Flyer & Aldo's Beer Bracket Challenge this year.
Ghost River Brewing faces off against…itself!…in the final matchup of our 2017 Beer Bracket Challenge.
Thousands of votes. 16 beers. 14 matchups. Four days. It’s all brought us to the Final Two — Ghost River Gold (from the light beer category) and Ghost River Grindhouse Cream Ale (from the seasonal category). One will emerge as our readers’ favorite in this challenge.
Gold is a golden ale, a light, bright, year-round workhorse for Ghost River. The brewery says it’s a “no-fuss, balanced brew that ready to go anywhere.” Grindhouse Cream Ale is far less available, only on taps around town October through May. Though, it, too, is on the lighter side, smooth, not at all bitter, and very, very drinkable.
Today is our FINAL day of voting. Today’s choices will dub the winner of our Beer Bracket. Will it be Gold or Grindhouse? Make your voice heard here!
We’re not yet sure if we’re going to announce the winner tomorrow or have our readers wait an ENITRE WEEK for our beer issue, which will hit the stands March 9. Stay tuned and thanks for voting!